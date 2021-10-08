Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $208.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expected fall in BD’s Medication Management Solutions unit in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is discouraging. The company’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like BD’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed its industry. Yet, BD’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, in fiscal third-quarter are impressive. Regulatory approvals and slew of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well . A raised financial outlook amid pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected.”

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.75 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.