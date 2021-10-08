Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,390 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.