13,556 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

