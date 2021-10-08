Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,523 Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000.

Shares of XMVM opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

