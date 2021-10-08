Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.