Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.