Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target Raised to $7.80 at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

