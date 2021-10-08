Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

