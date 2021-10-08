WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.97. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

