FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.15. 5,271 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

