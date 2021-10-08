Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 4.1%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 574,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLXPF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Cybin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $315.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.