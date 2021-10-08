Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

