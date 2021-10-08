First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

