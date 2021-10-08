Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,945 T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

