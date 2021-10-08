Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 306 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 400,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 279,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 200,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,481.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 126,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $1,196,000.

KIE opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

