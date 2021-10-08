CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $685.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.66.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

