Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ferro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

