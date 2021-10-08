WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $326.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

