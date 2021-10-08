Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

