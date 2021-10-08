Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells $1,883,200.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
