Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells $1,883,200.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

