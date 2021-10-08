Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells 107,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $43.75.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Well by 32.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.