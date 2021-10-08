Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells 107,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Well by 32.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

