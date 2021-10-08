United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Sells $1,688,942.28 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNFI opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

