BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,767 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,084 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

