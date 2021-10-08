Lin Hung Choi Sells 400,000 Shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.85. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

