Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

