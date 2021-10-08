Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

