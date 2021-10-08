Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

SBGSY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

