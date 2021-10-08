Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of KRTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

