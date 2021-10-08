BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,582 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN opened at $22.45 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $853.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

