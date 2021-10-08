BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TowneBank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TowneBank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

