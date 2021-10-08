BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.