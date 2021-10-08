BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $273,000 Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,858 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

