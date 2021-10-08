Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

