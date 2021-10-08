BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $14.94 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $638.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

