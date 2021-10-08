Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cannae by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 32.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $4,544,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

