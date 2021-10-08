Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 119.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $14,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

