Citigroup Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

