Citigroup Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nikola by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

