Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

