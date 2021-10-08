Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $282.84 million, a P/E ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

