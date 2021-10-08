Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 87 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.