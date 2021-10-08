Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,581 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $33.06 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

