Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.57.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $252.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.11. Saia has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

