Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

SGTX stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

