Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $4,455,080.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $324.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.70 and its 200 day moving average is $353.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

