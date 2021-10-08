Christopher William Degnan Sells 38,344 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71.

NYSE SNOW opened at $320.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.23. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion and a PE ratio of -104.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

