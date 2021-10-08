Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.