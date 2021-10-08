Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $5,981,570.96 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $5,981,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

