TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

