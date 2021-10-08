Theodore A. Sarandos Sells 69,707 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $631.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

